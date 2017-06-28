Atwater man accused of sexual conduct with minor worked at local daycare centers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAVENNA, Ohio - A man accused of having unlawful sexual conduct with a minor has worked for at least three area daycare centers, Fox 8 News has confirmed.

The charges were filed against Archie R. Hess III of Atwater following the investigation of an incident that was alleged to have happened in March.

Authorities have also charged Hess with intimidation and extortion.

Court documents show that Hess is accused of coercion by threatening to expose a video of the victim that would have subjected the 14-year-old boy to ridicule or cause damage to his reputation.

Fox 8 has confirmed that Hess had previously worked as the Director of a now-closed Kid Kare Daycare Center in Brimfield.

The owner of the center tells Fox 8 that Hess was well liked by parents, but that he was terminated for reasons she would not specify.

She added, without explanation, that the charges don't surprise her.

The owner of Amanda's Garden Daycare Center in Ravenna Township also confirmed for Fox 8 that Hess next worked for them in a lesser capacity.

He tells us that all of their employees undergo a thorough state-mandated background check before they are employed.

A check of Hess' history in Portage County show only previous traffic violations on his record.

Fox 8 has been told that there were no complaints about his conduct while working at Amanda's Garden.

The owner describes his leaving as a mutual parting of ways.

An employee of the 'Falls Little Learners Child Care Center' in Cuyahoga Falls also confirmed that Hess worked for them, but the date and reason for his parting were not shared.

A check of Hess' history in Summit County show nothing at all on his record there, and there are no reports of any complaints filed by parents of children at the Falls Little Learners Center while he worked there.

Ravenna Police were not commenting on the investigation on Wednesday.

Hess has entered pleas of not guilty to felony charges of Unlawful Secual Conduct with a Minor, Sexual Battery, Extortion and Intimidation of a Victim or a Witness.

He was released from the Portage County Jail after posting bond of $5,000.​