Upper Sandusky K-9 starts retirement in style

UPPER SANDUSKY, Ohio– Happy retirement, K-9 Hunter!

The member of the Upper Sandusky Police Department retired after nearly seven years on the force.

During his career, this pooch aided with more than 800 drug investigations in Wyandot County, alongside his human handler Officer Andrew Silcox.

The dog is described as an ambassador for Upper Sandusky police who is well-known in the community. He also helped out with the Shop With A Cop program in December.

“Hunter will be greatly missed by the members of the department but has earned the right to relax, and become the spoiled family pet of Officer Silcox and his family,” the department posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday.

We can’t get over these precious photos of K-9 Hunter in his spiffy uniform and shades.