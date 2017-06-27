× Train announces special concert following sound issues at Blossom Music Center show

CLEVELAND– The band Train is trying to make it up to fans following audio problems during its show at Blossom Music Center.

Train performed at the Cuyahoga Falls music venue on Saturday, but hundreds of fans sitting on the lawn were disappointed when they couldn’t hear the show. Blossom Music Center said the sound issues were caused by a power outage.

On Tuesday, the band announced it will return to the area for a special, free concert. The show is June 28 at 9 p.m. at Jacobs Pavilion in Cleveland. But here’s the important catch: it’s only for people who paid for lawn tickets at the troubled Blossom show.

Fans must present their lawn ticket at the Jacobs Pavilion box office for entry. It’s first-come, first-serve. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the line begins at 4 p.m.

“The Blossom Music Center, Live Nation and Ticketmaster teams are treating this with high priority. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work to rectify this unfortunate situation for the lawn patrons. We apologize to all fans in attendance at the Blossom Music Center Train concert that were affected by the sound issues,” Live Nation said in a news release.

Live Nation is also offering fans with lawn tickets to the Blossom concert “Live Nation Concert Cash,” which can be used for future shows. Check your email for more information.