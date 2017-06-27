Prosecutors pursue death penalty against suspect in North Royalton triple murder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH ROYALTON, Ohio-- The man accused of killing a woman and her two daughters in their North Royalton home was indicted on Tuesday.

A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted 45-year-old George Brinkman on 13 counts of aggravated murder, aggravated burglary, kidnapping and offenses against a human corpse. His bond still stands at $75 million and he is set to be arraigned on Friday.

If convicted, Brinkman would be eligible for the death penalty, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office said.

On June 11, Suzanne Taylor, 45, was found dead in her house on Ridge Road, along with Taylor Pifer, 21, and Kyle Pifer, 18. Court documents said Brinkman cut Suzanne Taylor's throat and hid the murder weapon.

Brinkman is also charged in the murders of his employers: Rogell E. John, 71, and Roberta Ray John, 64. The couple were discovered dead in their Lake Township house. Authorities said they were shot.

