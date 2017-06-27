Show Info: June 27, 2017
The Mushroom Hunter
Don King started the show with wild mushroom crepes!
http://www.themushroomhunter.com/
Bakersfield Tacos
Enjoy their delicious, Mexican-inspired food!
2058 W 25th St.
Cleveland, OH
www.BakersfieldTacos.com
Healthy Teen Snacks
Melanie Jatsek, a registered Dietitian for Heinen’s Grocery Store, joined us to show seven healthy snacks any teenager will love!
Canary Travel: Sandals Resorts
Save up to 65% when you book a minimum of 3+ nights from now until December 26, 2018!
http://canarytravel.com/
White Feather Meats
Locally-sourced beef and pork brought to you by the bearded butchers!
14079 Cleveland Road
Creston, Ohio 44217
800.EAT.BISON
info@whitefeathermeats.com
Beat the Summer Heat
Kate Miller, Marketing Director at Great Lakes Mall, showed us how to look cool and stay cool this summer!
7850 Mentor Avenue, suite 250
Mentor, OH 44060
https://shopgreatlakesmall.com/
Bridal Hair Styles
Choosing your bridal hair style has never been easier thanks to our friends Megan Dyer, Sarah Stivers, and Christa McNeely at MC Hair and Studio!
http://www.mchair.com/
Skin Cancer Sun Safety
Dr. Marc joined us today to discuss how to take care of your skin this summer.