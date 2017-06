CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man accused of killing a couple at their car dealership will face a judge Tuesday morning.

Prosecutors charged Joseph McAlpine, 29, with aggravated murder and aggravated robbery charges last week.

Police say McAlpine gunned down Michael and Trina Kuznik at Mr. Cars on East 185th Street back in April.

Investigators are still looking for other suspects in the case.

Continuing coverage.