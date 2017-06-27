Latest Snapchat feature has parents concerned about the privacy of their children

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A new feature on the social media site “Snapchat” that can pinpoint a users exact location has parents concerned about their children’s safety.

Snap Map allows users to track down another user’s location, right down to the street in which they’ve made their last post. You also don’t have to be friends with that user in order to access the information.

Experts recommend that parents stay informed about apps like Snapchat and all the updates that are constantly being added. They also suggest parents make sure they know who their kids’ friends are on Snapchat and also talk to their children about who they add on Snapchat.

There is a way for you to control the feature and that’s by putting Snapchat into “Ghost Mode”.

Here is how you enter Ghost Mode, according to the Snap Chat site:

To edit your location settings, just tap the button in the top-right corner of the Map screen! You can change who can see your location, or you can hide your location altogether by going into Ghost Mode.

In a statement a Snapchat spokesperson says ‘the safety of our community is very important to us and we want to make sure that all Snapchatters, parents and educators have accurate information about how the snap map works.”