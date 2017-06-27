× Late-night snack: Insomnia Cookies coming to Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Ohio– Have a late-night cookie craving? West-side residents will be in luck when the newest location of Insomnia Cookies opens.

The cookie-delivery business plans to open its doors on Detroit Avenue near Westlake Avenue in Lakewood this summer.

Insomnia Cookies will serve up cookies like chocolate chunk, snickerdoodle and chocolate peanut butter cup, as well as ice cream.

Customers can score a free cookie for the grand opening with a coupon. Follow the social media accounts to find out how: facebook.com/insomniacookies, Twitter @InsomniaCookies, Instagram @insomniacookies and Snapchat “cookiesVIP.”

Insomnia Cookies already has locations on West 6th Street in Cleveland, South Main Street in Akron and South Water Street in Kent.