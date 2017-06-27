Healthy Snacks Teens Will Actually Eat!

Posted 12:44 pm, June 27, 2017, by

Two keys to healthy snacks for teens (and all ages!):

  1. Healthy fat
  2. Fiber

Seven healthy and energizing snacks full of good fat and plenty of fiber…that your teen will actually eat!

  1. Homemade trail mix:
    Any combo of nuts and seeds (walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, pistachios, pecans, cashews) + Superfood Cereal + coconut flakes + goji berries
  2. Hard-boiled egg + sliced pear
  3. Nutrition bar (8 grams of sugar or less per bar + no artificial sweeteners):
    Raw Rev GLO Bars; Elemental Bars; Thunderbird Bars; KIND bars
  4. Apple “Sandwich”:
    Organic apple + fresh ground almond butter + Superfood cereal
  5. Guacamole cups + sprouted chips
  6. Hummus and veggie sticks
  7. Homemade energy bites

Melanie Jatsek—Registered Dietitian for Heinen’s Grocery Store

Heinen's Grocery Store
> 4540 Richmond Road
> Warrensville Hts., OH 44128