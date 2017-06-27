Healthy Snacks Teens Will Actually Eat!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Healthy fat Fiber

Two keys to healthy snacks for teens (and all ages!):

Seven healthy and energizing snacks full of good fat and plenty of fiber…that your teen will actually eat!

Homemade trail mix:

Any combo of nuts and seeds (walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, pistachios, pecans, cashews) + Superfood Cereal + coconut flakes + goji berries Hard-boiled egg + sliced pear Nutrition bar (8 grams of sugar or less per bar + no artificial sweeteners):

Raw Rev GLO Bars; Elemental Bars; Thunderbird Bars; KIND bars Apple “Sandwich”:

Organic apple + fresh ground almond butter + Superfood cereal Guacamole cups + sprouted chips Hummus and veggie sticks Homemade energy bites

