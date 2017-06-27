Healthy Snacks Teens Will Actually Eat!

- Healthy fat
- Fiber
Seven healthy and energizing snacks full of good fat and plenty of fiber…that your teen will actually eat!
- Homemade trail mix:
Any combo of nuts and seeds (walnuts, almonds, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, pistachios, pecans, cashews) + Superfood Cereal + coconut flakes + goji berries
- Hard-boiled egg + sliced pear
- Nutrition bar (8 grams of sugar or less per bar + no artificial sweeteners):
Raw Rev GLO Bars; Elemental Bars; Thunderbird Bars; KIND bars
- Apple “Sandwich”:
Organic apple + fresh ground almond butter + Superfood cereal
- Guacamole cups + sprouted chips
- Hummus and veggie sticks
- Homemade energy bites
Melanie Jatsek—Registered Dietitian for Heinen’s Grocery Store
