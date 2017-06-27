Group calls for laws governing Internet after ISIS hack

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team is finding a call for action in response to Ohio government websites getting hacked.

The state of Ohio said 11 sites were hacked over the weekend. A group showing support for the terrorist group ISIS took credit. The same group also said it has hacked other government websites nationwide.

This has caught the eye of GIPEC, a company specializing in deep searches of the Internet looking for sites used by criminals or terrorists. The company spoke after video was posted on Facebook showing the murder of a Cleveland man.

Now, GIPEC points out the suspected hackers are also posting on Facebook and YouTube. GIPEC founder Eric Feinberg told us by Skype he thinks this points, again, to a need for new laws governing the Internet.

"Some of these have 300, 400 views. Some people go, 'That's not a lot of views.' Well yeah, but that's 300, 400 people who know how to use these techniques and hack into any pages. So it goes into everything we're seeing on the terrorists sites. ISIS or ISIS sympathizers, and their groups taking advantage of the lax oversight of the social media companies," Feinberg said.

Ohio authorities said the hackers only got into homepages. The state said no one got into any area where state information is stored.

"We are continuing to work with law enforcement, who are investigating, through the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Our IT team is continuing to scan other state websites (more than 500 sites total), check patches and monitor our systems," said Tom Hoyt, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Administrative Service.