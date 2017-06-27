Firefighter and part-time police officer killed in off-duty crash

NORTH CANTON, Ohio — The North Canton Fire and Police Departments are mourning the death of a firefighter and part-time police officer.

According to the North Canton Police Department Facebook page, Officer Dru Rhodes died Sunday night in a car crash. He was a part-time officer for the department.

He also worked as a full-time firefighter and paramedic for the North Canton Fire Department.

Both departments posted about Rhodes’ passing.

“It is with heartfelt sadness that we announce the passing of one of our own,” the North Canton Fire Department posted on Facebook. “Please keep his family and our department in your prayers.”

“Officer Rhodes will be greatly missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,” the North Canton Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The North Canton Fire Department said calling hours for Rhodes would be Friday, June 30th, at The Chapel at North Canton from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. with a short celebration of life to follow. A “last alarm service” was planned for 7 p.m.

Rhodes was killed when he lost control of his pickup truck and went off the road on County Road 59 in Monroe County. An 8-year-old passengers suffered minor injuries in the crash, the paper said.

According to the Canton Repository, Rhodes was not wearing a seat belt and was partially thrown from the vehicle.