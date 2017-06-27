× Doctors rule out major health issues for Indians manager Terry Francona

CLEVELAND– Doctors ruled out any major health issues for Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona, the team announced on Tuesday.

The Tribe skipper left Monday night’s home game early with an unspecified health issue. He was there long enough to present former Indians first baseman and current Ranger Mike Napoli with his American League Championship ring.

A team of Cleveland Clinic doctors evaluated Francona Monday night and Tuesday morning. After a series of tests, they found no major problems at this point.

The ball club said Tito will be monitored over the next several weeks to further assess his symptoms. His sense of humor appears to be fine, despite the illness.

“Mr. Francona also wanted to express that medical personnel have not yet ruled out an allergy to Bench Coach Brad Mills,” the Indians said in a news release.

Mills will manage the Tribe again against the Rangers at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday. Francona, who is resting at his home, is expected to return to the dugout on Wednesday.

