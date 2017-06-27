Detectives testify in trial of woman accused of paying for murder of firefighter husband

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The wife of murdered Cleveland firefighter Lt. William Walker, 45, seemed like a grieving widow right after his death.

However, investigators testified Tuesday in Cuyahoga County Court that Uloma Curry-Walker’s devious plan quickly unraveled in the weeks that followed.

The 45-year-old is on trial for aggravated murder and conspiracy.

Prosecutors say, just months after the couple married, Uloma began plotting the murder.

They say she recruited her own daughter, Jacqueline Hines, who was a teenager at the time, and Hines’ boyfriend 23-year-old Chad Padgett and that they brought in Christopher Hein, 24, and Ryan Dorty, 25.

All four co-conspirators have accepted plea agreements in exchange for testifying against Uloma.

In court Tuesday, Cleveland Homicide Detective Thomas Lynch outlined the connection between them, and explained how text messages exposed the plot and events that transpired the night of Nov. 3, 2013.

“We saw text messages minutes before the murder happened asking for a status update,” said Det. Lynch. “We saw text message in there that said ‘here he come in ten minutes,’ that was at 8:21pm and at 8:30 pm, just 9 minutes later William Walker was killed.”

Four shots were fired at Walker and two bullets retrieved from his body after his death.

Det. Lynch also testified that text messages show the suspects discussing buying the same type gun as the murder weapon the night before.

Uloma has denied being part of the plot, and initially told police that a drug dealer might have done it because Lt. Walker was trying to keep them out of his neighborhood.

However, soon after, the murder informants and witnesses came forward with incriminating evidence.

Cellphone video was shown in court of several men discussing the hit and one claimed he’d been asked originally to be the gunman.

If convicted Uloma Curry-Walker faces life in prison without parole.