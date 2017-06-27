× CPSC recalls fireworks sold at Ohio Walmart, Target stores

BETHESDA, MD – The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for smoke canister fireworks that are sold in Ohio.

The TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks are being recalled because they can explode unexpectedly. Three people have been burned when this happened.

The fireworks were sold in a bag that held three canisters: one red, one white, one blue. Each canister is a cardboard cylinder that is about 5 inches long and 1 inch in diameter. The TNT logo, the words “Red, White & Blue Smoke” and the UPC number 027736036561 appear on the packaging. They retail for about $5.

They were sold in Ohio at Target, WalMart, Albertsons, Kroger and Meijer stores, as well as stores in Vermont and Wisconsin.

Anyone who bought these should immediately stop using them and contact America Promotional Events for a full refund.

Here is the contact information for the company:

American Promotional Events at 800-243-1189 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CT Monday through Friday; email at info@tntfireworks.com or online at www.tntfireworks.com and click on Product Recall at the bottom right-hand corner of the page.