Cleveland Orchestra, fireworks combine for Star-Spangled Spectacular

CLEVELAND– It’s that time of year again!

Star-Spangled Spectacular returns to downtown Cleveland for its 28th year. The event combines the music of the Cleveland Orchestra with a Fourth of July fireworks presentation.

Thousands are expected to attend the free concert on Mall B, located between the Global Center for Health Innovation and Cleveland Public Auditorium.

It starts at 6 p.m. on Friday with food trucks and other activities. Music starts at 9 p.m.

