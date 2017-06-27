Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chanterelle Crepes with Mascarpone and Caramelized Onions

1/2 pound chanterelles or other mushrooms, cut or broken into bite sized pieces

1T vegetable oil (or any oil with a high smoke point)

1 shallot, diced

2-3 sprigs fresh thyme

1 cup mascarpone

caramelized onions

For the onions:

Cut 2 large onions in half, and then into 1/8 inch slices. In a large saute pan (cast iron or stainless steel - nonstick doesn't work as well), heat 2T butter over medium-low heat, then add onions and toss to coat. Continue cooking for about 45 minutes to an hour, stirring occassionally. When the onions are done, deglaze the pan with water, white wine, or stock, scraping the browned bits from the pan and mixing into onions. Set aside.

For the crepes:

1 cup flour

1 cups milk (or more)

2 eggs

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/2 teaspoon salt

Whisk together eggs, milk, and salt then whisk in flour. Batter should be the consistency of heavy cream. If it's too thick, add a little more milk. Whisk in melted butter. Heat crepe pan (or medium nonstick skillet) over medium heat. Brush pan with butter and add about 1/4 cup batter to center of pan, swirling so it coats the bottom. Cook until the bottom is lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Flip crepe and brown the other side, about 1 minute more. Keep warm. Crepes can be refrigerated for a day or two or frozen for later use.

Heat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add oil and shallot. Cook for one minute and add the mushrooms and thyme sprigs. Cook until mushrooms are seared and tender, about 10 minutes, stirring often. Remove thyme.

Spoon 1/4 cup mascarpone into each crepe, followed by a generous spoonful of mushrooms and caramelized onions. Roll crepe by folding in two opposite sides about 2 inches, and then folding leftover sides about 1/3rd of the way, leaving a rectangular-shaped crepe. Top with freshly chopped herbs or a simple salad with vinaigrette.