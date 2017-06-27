Authorities expected to release more in search for missing Middleburg Heights woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELYRIA, Ohio -- Authorities are expected to release more details Tuesday morning in the search for Tierra Bryant, the teen who vanished two years ago from Middleburg Heights.

Bryant, 19, disappeared after spending the night at a hotel with Rashad Hunt.

Monday, investigators brought him to a heavily wooded area off of Mussey Road in Elyria. He was led, handcuffed, into the woods and then back out again a short time later. A backhoe was then brought in.

Bryant disappeared in March 2015 after police say she was at his hotel in Middleburg Heights. He was arrested last week in California on a murder warrant.

What details Hunt has been able to provide, police will not say for sure.

