Almost time to ‘waste away again’ in Margaritaville — And construction’s ‘moving quickly’ on remaining Flats projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's going to be a big summer for The Flats!

With several new additions, there will be 15 bars/restaurants in Flats East Bank entertainment district with a total of five new establishments still set to open this year.

Only Margaritaville has an official opening date -- July 11.

Heidi Yanok, director of marketing for the Flats East Bank, said all others are under construction and "moving quickly to be open as soon as possible." That likely will not be before mid-August, she said.

Check out more on the five planned hot spots below:

Dante's Inferno:

Dante’s Inferno is a fast Italian-style pizzeria and bar known for it’s fresh, made-to-order pizza offerings. This popular eatery built up a following in Progressive Field last year.

Expanding into Flats East Bank, the pizzeria and bar will have a music theme layout. Dante’s Inferno will also be delivering to the neighboring businesses and residents. In addition, it will have an outdoor pick-up window for late night orders.

Backyard Bocce:

Backyard Bocce is a bar that focuses on bourbon, beer and Bocce. There will be three indoor Bocce courts, one outdoor court, arcade-style games and Skee-ball. The atmosphere is a casual outdoor feel with coinciding patio furniture, two fire-pits and garage door style walls and windows.

Thirsty Dog Brewing Company:

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. was founded in 1997 as a brewpub in Canton, Ohio. The expansion into Flats East Bank will feature a brewpub with a 10-barrel system and restaurant. This location will brew new types of beers specific to the area as well as popular flavors and seasonal beers. Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. has received over 20 medals from the Great American Beer Festival, World Beer Cup and New York International Beer Festivals.

Margaritaville:

The Jimmy Buffet-style bar is set to open on July 11, with a soft opening on July 3.

It will feature food, multiple bars, a retail store, live entertainment, a patio and a rooftop bar. There's a Caribbean vibe with Hawaiian shirts and grass skirts.

Rascal Flatts:

It was announced last year that country music group Rascal Flatts will open its first restaurant along the east bank of the Flats.



It was originally set to open in fall of 2016, then spring of 2017. It will be located between the future Backyard Bocce and Beerhead Bar & Eatery. There's no further update on the project.

More here.