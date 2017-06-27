Alec Baldwin will return to ‘SNL’ as Donald Trump

NEW YORK — Alec Baldwin is about to make your television great again.

The 59-year-old actor said that he will be bringing back his famous Donald Trump impersonation to “Saturday Night Live” this fall.

“Yea, we’re going to fit that in. I think people have enjoyed it,” said Baldwin, who was in New York City on Monday to promote his new movie “Blind.” His busy fall schedule will keep the number of Trump impersonations to a minimum, he said, which means SNL fans will be treated to “a couple celery sticks” rather than a “whole meal” of blonde wigs and orange bronzer.

Baldwin has been non-committal in the past when asked about bringing his Trump impersonation back to Studio 8H this fall. In March, he said that he wasn’t sure he would keep playing Trump on “SNL,” because he felt the audience couldn’t take much more of it.

Baldwin has hosted “SNL,” a record 17 times and his Trump impersonation has become one of his most memorable sketches.

During his Spike TV roast, which was taped on Sunday night at New York City’s Apollo Theater, his Hollywood cohorts, Robert De Niro, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan and Horatio Sands all commended Baldwin’s spot-on Trump impression during their roasts.

Baldwin’s success on “SNL” and in movies means he in a position to be selective about the projects he works on. Baldwin says that he picks his roles wisely because he doesn’t need to work out of necessity.

“You get a little bit older and you think, ‘Do I want to work right now?’ For me the question is not what do I want to do [it’s] do I want to do anything? Do I want to work? I don’t need to work. Do I want to work or do I want to just take it easy and smell the roses or do something else? When I decide I want to go to work I look at what’s out there and pick something that’s the best that’s available to me.”

“Blind” hits theaters on July 14.