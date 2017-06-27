× Akron man accused of shaking 3-month-old, causing brain bleed

AKRON, Ohio– An Akron man is accused of shaking his 3-month-old son and causing injuries.

Melijah Isiah Lacy, 21, is charged with felony child endangering and booked into the Summit County Jail.

The child was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital on June 21 following a doctor’s appointment. The infant had a brain bleed and fractured ribs.

Akron police said the injuries were not accidental and appeared to be from being shaken on multiple occasions.

The child was placed in the custody of Summit County Children’s Services.