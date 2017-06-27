A few showers around early, feeling fall-like

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The atmosphere will begin to stabilize today. The pick-day of the week is tomorrow. Highs will be well into the 70s to around 80° with a plethora of sunshine.

We’ll start cranking up the heat and humidity later this week with a highly unsettled pattern setting up shop for days in a row. High temps will be back into the 80s starting Thursday through the 4th of July Holiday weekend.

While there is no oppressive heat in the forecast over the next week, the legendary "Dog Days of Summer" historically deliver some of hottest temperatures of the season. Break out the swim trunks and the sunscreen, or at least get ready to break them out.