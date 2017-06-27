50,000 pounds of toddler food recalled due to possible ‘foreign matter contamination’

Nearly 54,630 pounds of frozen chicken bites for toddlers have been recalled.

Overhill Farms is recalling its Yummy Spoonfuls chicken carrot bites, chicken sweet potato bites and several other varieties because it may have been contaminated with bone fragments.

The company said there have been no complaints so far, but it’s pulling the baby food off shelves to proactively address the problem.

The frozen chicken bites were produced on Aug. 30, 2016, Feb. 1, 2017, Feb. 9, 2017 and April 25, 2017.

