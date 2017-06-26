Woman in wheelchair scares off burglars by showing gun

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – A woman, who lives on Cleveland’s west side, said she felt safe in her home until last week.

“It was last Monday morning around 10:30,” Melinda Vandal told Fox 8. “I looked at the door and there was a man, right there, right outside looking like he was going for my door.” She said she saw another man cutting the screen on a window of her garage.

Vandal, who is in a wheelchair, said she called police and grabbed her gun.

“I put the gun up to the window of the door and I yelled, 'get off my property,'" Vandal said. She said the suspects dropped a knife and took off.

Police were unable to locate the two men, but are looking into the matter.

“It’s hard for me to relax or sleep because I keep seeing his face,” Vandal said.

She said her doors are now locked at all times, and she is keeping her gun close to her.

“It never used to be like this around here,” Vandal said, noting she has lived in her home for more than 20 years. “I don’t want to ever hurt anyone, but I feel like I need to protect myself.”