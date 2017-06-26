Westlake police ask for help locating missing woman

WESTLAKE, Ohio– The Westlake Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing woman.

Tiffany Wooten, 22, left home at about 10:45 p.m. on Sunday following an argument. She was last seen in the area of Clague Road and Hilliard Boulevard.

Wooten is 5 foot 6 and weighs 130 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing camo shorts and a pink jacket.

Anyone with information on Wooten’s whereabouts should call the Westlake Police Department at 440-871-3311.