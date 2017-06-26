Suspects caught on video stealing clothes from Victoria’s Secret in Akron

AKRON, Ohio– The Akron Police Department is seeking information to identify three suspects in a recent theft at Chapel Hill Mall.

The crime happened at the Victoria’s Secret just before 5 p.m. on June 4. Video shows three men walk towards the back of the store and grab piles of clothes before running out. The group cleared most of the merchandise off of a display table.

According to police, the suspects appear to be about 30 to 40 years old. They were between 6 foot 2 and 6 foot 5 with thin, athletic builds.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Rhodaback at 330-375-2490.