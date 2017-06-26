Storms possible Monday – check out the hourly forecast for the latest

CLEVELAND - Hope you gave your AC a break and you can keep it off through Tuesday. Highs won't get out of the 60s today, lows drop into the low 50s, averaging about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year!
Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.
A lake-driven shower, rumble of thunder and some small hail are possible, but that should should start to wind down Tuesday morning. The only completely dry day this week is Wednesday.
We'll start warming up to summer levels at the end of the week. High temps will be back into the low to mid 80s Thursday through the holiday weekend.
Temperatures have been running well above normal this month. However, with this cooler stretch in place, we'll likely have temps that are much closer to normal by the time we welcome July.
Check out our latest 8-Day Forecast:
Try the Fox 8 Weather app! It’s free, and we can pinpoint your location, giving you an accurate, hourly forecast. Try it out, you’ll never use a different weather app again!