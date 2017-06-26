Storms possible Monday – check out the hourly forecast for the latest

CLEVELAND - Hope you gave your AC a break and you can keep it off through Tuesday. Highs won't get out of the 60s today, lows drop into the low 50s, averaging about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year!

A lake-driven shower, rumble of thunder and some small hail are possible, but that should should start to wind down Tuesday morning. The only completely dry day this week is Wednesday.

We'll start warming up to summer levels at the end of the week. High temps will be back into the low to mid 80s Thursday through the holiday weekend.