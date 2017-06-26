Police searching for man accused of locking ex-wife in basement, punching 7-year-old son in face

AKRON — Police are searching for a man accused of locking his ex-wife in a basement before trying to sexually assault her and punching his 7-year-old son.

According to reports from Akron police, Dontrell D. Johnson, 34, of Canton, faces two counts of domestic violence and three counts of child endangering after the incident that happened between Wednesday evening and Thursday night in Akron.

Police said it all started in East Canton, when the 28-year-old woman and their three children, ages 8, 7 and 4, were picked up at a park in East Canton and brought to a home in the 300 block of Talbot Avenue.

The woman was then locked in the basement, where Johnson is accused of ripping her clothes off and trying to sexually assault her. She was let out of the basement the next day, police say, to call and talk to friends. She wasn’t allowed to leave, however.

The 7-year-old child was punched in the face when he asked for something to eat.

Johnson is described as being 5’6″ tall and weighing around 130 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490; the U.S. Marshal’s Service at 1-866-4-WANTED; or the Summit County Crimestoppers Inc. at 330-434-COPS.