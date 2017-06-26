Photo gallery: Waterspouts spotted on Lake Erie

MENTOR-ON-THE-LAKE, Ohio– Northeast Ohio residents spotted several waterspouts swirling over Lake Erie Monday morning.

Viewers sent in photos from Mentor-on-the-Lake, Willowick and Eastlake.

Fair-weather waterspouts form over open water at the surface and climb towards the sky. Warm water temperature and high humidity contribute to the formation. They are relatively brief.

41.712881 -81.361210