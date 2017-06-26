× Opening date revealed for Margaritaville in Flats East Bank

CLEVELAND– We now know when you’ll be able to check out the Flats’ newest restaurant.

Margaritaville’s grand opening is set for July 11, with a soft opening on July 3.

The Jimmy Buffett-themed bar and restaurant is located on the East Bank of the Flats. It joins several other upcoming hot spots including Dante’s Inferno, Backyard Bocce, and Thirsty Dog Brewing Company.

With the new additions, there will be 15 bars/restaurants in Flats East Bank entertainment district with a total of five new establishments opening in 2017, including Margaritaville and Rascal Flatts.

