Minimum wage for all City of Cleveland employees raised to $15 per hour

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Any City of Cleveland employee who doesn’t make at least $15 an hour will be moved to that amount. The announcement came Monday from Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson.

The increase will be effective in April 2018.

“I have made a decision to increase all of our regular full-time and part-time employees, both union and non-union earning less than $15 an hour, up to a $15 hourly rate,” Mayor Jackson said in a press release. “Because we have union contracts covering the majority of our employees, this $15 per hour minimum rate will need to be discussed with those unions prior to implementation.”

The increase, which is the result of Issue 32, affects about 500 workers including trainees and cadets.

The City of Cleveland projects an investment of $1.9 million. It will negotiate 34 union contracts in order to implement the plan.

