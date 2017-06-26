× Indians outfielders Brantley, Guyer activated from disabled list

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Indians outfield got a little boost on Monday.

The team announced it activated outfielders Michael Brantley and Brandon Guyer from the 10-day disabled list.

Guyer sprained his wrist back in May, limiting his time with the Tribe to 21 games this season. He’s spent the last few weeks on his rehab assignment with the Columbus Clippers.

Brantley has been dealing with a right ankle sprain since May 7. He was place on the paternity list for the birth of his third child, then moved to the disabled list to recover from his injury.

The Indians also optioned pitcher Shawn Armstrong and outfielder Daniel Robertson to the Clippers.

