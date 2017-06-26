× Hazardous beach and boating conditions on Lake Erie

CLEVELAND– Boaters and swimmers need to beware on Monday before heading into the waters of Lake Erie.

The National Weather Service in Cleveland issued beach hazard statements for Cuyahoga, Lake and Ashtabula counties along Lake Erie through Monday evening. There are life-threatening conditions for swimmers, including rip currents and longshore currents.

A small craft advisory is in effect until 10 p.m. Monday for the shores of Lake Erie off of Avon Point to Willowick to Geneva-on-the-Lake.

The Ohio Department of Health also issued a bacteria contamination alert for Edgewater State Park, Headlands State Park, Fairport Habor and Villa Angela State Park. That means there are unsafe levels of bad bacteria, which can make you sick. Children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems should not swim.