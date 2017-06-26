× Fourth of July fireworks in Northeast Ohio: Check the list!

CLEVELAND — There are plenty of ways to celebrate our nation’s birthday this July 4th, but let’s face it: People want to see the colors of those fireworks streaming across the sky!

To make it easier on you, we’ve compiled a list of your city’s sky display, below.

If you don’t see your city or town on the list, please email lbuckingham@fox8.com with the details of your event.

Have a safe and fun holiday!

ALLIANCE

July 4: dusk

Silver Park

AKRON

July 4: 9:45 p.m.

Lock 3 — 200 S. Main St.

Details: Rib White and Blue, Akron’s National Rib Festival: June 30-July 4 on South Main Street in downtown Akron. Admission is FREE, and gates open at 11am.

ASHLAND

July 4: 9:30 p.m. (Rain date is July 5)

Community Stadium — 1440 Hiner Avenue.

Details: Live music, food, fun, and fireworks.

AURORA

July 4: 9:45 p.m.

Aurora West Pioneer Trail baseball fields.

Details: Live band at 7:30 p.m. at Kiwanis Moore Pavilion; food trailers.

BAY VILLAGE

July 4: 9:45 p.m.

Bays Days at Cahoon Park.

Details: Booths and rides, bubbles, classic cars, live music, and fireworks.

BEREA

July 4 at 10 p.m.

During Grindstone Festival at Coe Lake

BROOK PARK

July 9 10 p.m. during the Home Days

CLEVELAND

July 4: At dusk

Viewing areas: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Boardwalk; Music Box Supper Club; Shooters on the Water; Superior Viaduct; Wendy Park; Whiskey Island; Flats East Bank Boardwalk; Settlers Landing; Voinovich Bicentennial Park; Edgewater Beach; Kirtland Park.

Details: Show brought to you by Light Up the Lake. Fireworks shot off from Dock 20 over Lake Erie in Downtown Cleveland.

EASTLAKE/WICKLIFFE/WILLOWICK

July 4: 10 p.m.

Classic Park Stadium (gates open at 7:30 p.m.)

Details: Bring the family for a night of fun, food and fireworks!

FAIRPORT HARBOR

July 4th: At dusk

Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach

Details: As part of Fairport Mardi Gras Festival

FAIRLAWN

July 4: 10 p.m.

Bicentennial Park, 3486 S Smith Road.

Details: As part of the Brass Band of the Western Reserve and Fireworks display. Food, fun and fireworks for the whole family.

FAIRVIEW PARK

Saturday, July 8: At dusk (Rain date: July 9 at dusk)

Bohlken Park, 3885 West 210 Street.

Details: As part of Summerfest

GENEVA-ON-THE-LAKE

July 4: At 8 p.m.

Geneva-on-the-Lake Golf Course, Al Mraz Drive.

Details: See the annual celebration on “The Strip,” the golf course, or the Old Firehouse Winery.

LAKESIDE

July 4: At 9:45 p.m. (Rain date: July 5)

Viewing areas from dock and lakefront.

Details: This year, a barge will be used to launch the fireworks. Please watch for signs at the Pavilion about dock closure for the day.

LAKEWOOD

July 4: At 9:45 p.m.

Lakewood Park

Details: Live music, food, festivities, and fireworks.

MENTOR

July 4: 9:50 p.m.

Civic Center Park, 8500 Civic Center Blvd.

Details: Free concert, food, refreshments and fireworks. Bring blanket or a lawn chair.

NORTH CANTON

July 4: At dusk

Northeast section of the city

Details: Community celebration at 7 p.m. with a live band, children’s activities, and several food vendors.

NORWALK

July 4: At dusk

Huron County Fairgrounds, 940 Fair Road.

OBERLIN

July 4: At dusk (Rain date: July 5)

Oberlin Recreation Complex, 225 West Hamilton Road.

PORT CLINTON

July 4: At dusk

E. Perry Street, Port Clinton , Ohio.

Details: Concerts, contests, food, fun, and fireworks!

SANDUSKY

July 4: At 11 p.m.

From Cedar Point Amusement Park

Details: On July 4 only, watch fireworks light up the Lake Erie shoreline and upgrade to VIP viewing with 3-D glasses, a reserved seat on the beach, plus all-you-can-eat food and drinks for just $25 + tax.

SOLON

July 4: At dusk

Solon Community Park, 6679 SOM Center Road.

SPENCER

July 4: At dusk

Firestone Park

Details: Parade, festival, and fireworks.

STRONGSVILLE

July 4: 10 p.m.

Foltz Parkway Athletic Fields

WESTLAKE

July 4: At dusk

Clague Park, at Clague and Hilliard roads.

WILLOUGHBY

July 4: 9:45 p.m.

South High School

WOOSTER

July 4: 10 p.m. (festival kicks off at 5 p.m.)

Burbank/Old Man Road soccer field