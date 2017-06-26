Dramatic video shows boat rescue on Lake Erie

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio--A day on the Lake Erie took a dramatic turn, when a small boat capsized with several people still on board.

It happened Sunday around 1 p.m. about half way to Put-In-Bay.

Details on what led to the boat sinking remain unclear. The video above shows the small boat near the Miller Ferry Sunday.

Initially the boat appears fine then suddenly it takes on water and begins to sink, sending several people on board underwater. According to the person who posted the video everyone made it safely out of the water.

Fox 8 is working to learn more details about the incident and will update this story as details emerge.