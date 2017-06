CLEVELAND – A shimmering rainbow is one of the most beautiful sights to see after a rainstorm.

But Fox 8 viewers got double the beauty Monday evening when many across northeast Ohio were treated to the sight of a double rainbow! Lots of you shared your pictures with us:

If you want to share yours, click on the bar below to upload it. Or you can email them to tips@fox.com. Let us know if you find two pots of gold, okay?

41.499320 -81.694361