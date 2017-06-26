× Cleveland police ask for info on vehicle after woman hit, killed on Interstate 71

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for information following the death of a 26-year-old woman on Interstate 71.

Amanda Lingenfelter was hit by a vehicle on I-71 south near West 130th Street at about 2:20 a.m. on Saturday. She was newly-married and had three children.

Police said the vehicle was white or silver with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Cleveland Division of Police Accident Investigation Unit at 216-623-5290.

