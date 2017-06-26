Black bear sightings reported in Kirtland

KIRTLAND, Ohio– The Kirtland Police Department is warning residents to be on the lookout after a black bear was spotted in the area.

The animal was seen in the area of Kirtland Chardon Road and the Penitentiary Glen Reservation, police said Sunday night.

The department advises people to keep a close watch of children and pets, and remove trash and bird feeders to deter the bear from hanging around. Of course, you should not approach the bear.

Chardon residents reported seeing a black bear near Meadowlands Drive and Chardon Road on Friday.

