Authorities following up on new leads in Elyria in connection with woman’s murder

ELYRIA, Ohio -- Authorities are following up on new investigative leads in Elyria in connection with the murder of Tierra Bryant.

Agents once again blocked off a portion of Mussey Avenue as part of the investigation.

Last week, investigators dug for evidence for about 6 hours; no remains were found.

Bryant, 19, was last seen on Bagley Road in Middleburg Heights in 2015.

Rashad Hunt, 39, was arrested in California last week and charged with murder.

