Live video: Attorney General Mike DeWine kicks off gubernatorial campaign in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio– Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine is kicking off his campaign for governor with an event in Independence Monday morning.

DeWine, who officially made his candidacy announcement on Sunday, will appear at L.A. Pete’s on Brecksville Road. Doors open at 8 a.m. and the event begins at 8:30 a.m.

The 70-year-old Republican enters an already crowded field for governor.

DeWine has been the state’s attorney general since 2011. Prior to that, he spent time as a U.S. Senator, the lieutenant governor and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

