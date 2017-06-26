× Akron School Board votes on staff reductions for 2017-18 school year

AKRON, Ohio – The Akron Board of Education voted to eliminate over 90 staff positions in its meeting on Monday night.

In a statement, the board said that the cuts were necessary because three buildings – Kenmore High, Kent Middle and Bettes Elementary – are closing. It is also their desire to “operate in a fiscally responsible manner.”

The cuts are for the 2017-2018 school year. They are:

● Three administrative positions

● Thirty-one teaching positions

● Thirty-five tutor positions

● Five office support positions

● Thirteen custodial services positions

● Three full-time, hearing impaired interpreter positions

● Three part-time, hearing impaired interpreter positions

In the statement, Superintendent David W. James said, “We must continue to be fiscally responsible with taxpayer dollars. In the end, that is what necessitates this eventuality for Akron Public Schools. It is most unfortunate that we must let go of outstanding educators and staff due to our economic position. My hope is that staff will be recalled to vacancies that occur to enable them to continue their service to our students and families.”