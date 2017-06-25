Weather outlook: Spring-like temperatures the next few days

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's what you can expect for the next few days: Much drier air continues to work it’s way in. This is a perfect time to give the AC a break and get some fresh air! A spring-feel returns today with temperatures around 10 degrees below average. There is a slight chance of a shower the second half of our day. A better shot of rain arrives Monday. The only completely dry day in the next eight is Wednesday. 50% chance of rain as we head into the upcoming 4th of July with very warm temperatures.

**Get the complete forecast, here**

