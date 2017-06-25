Seen on TV: 6/25/17

Here are the Seen on TV links for Sunday, June 25, 2017:
- Click here for more on UH Rainbow Babies & Children’s Teen Driving ROADe
- Click here for TimerCap information
- Click here for information on Stark County dog adoption — hours: M-F, 10am-4pm; Sat, 10am-3:30pm
- Click here for the Stark County dog adoption Petfinder
- Click here for Pulse Point App info
- Click here for more information on tick prevention and treatment
- Click here for more info on Great Lakes Cruises
- Click here for Browns training camp information
- Click here for more on Jack Frost Donuts
- Click here for the Malone Westfield Insurance Scholarship Golf Classic
- Click here for The Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
- Click herefor more on the teen athlete AED fundraising efforts
- Click here for more on Skyline socks featuring the Cavs and the city of CLE
- Click herefor more on the Pet Pals program
- Click hereto see LeBron’s ultimate warrior shirt
- Click hereto find out how you can help send service dogs to Vietnam Vets in Florida
- Click here to register for the 2017 FOX 8 FOX Trot
- Click here for more on St. Jude Dream Home Tours
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
- Click here to file an airline consumer complaint
- Click here for more information on suicide prevention
- Click here for more information on ODOT’s construction schedule
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here to find a Red Cross blood drive
- Click here to nominate your Cool School
- Click here for more on the Dawson Foundation
- Click here for Cleveland Orchestra information
- Click here for Cleveland Indians 2017 schedule
- Click here for more on the CPD proposed use of force policy
- Click here for RTA routes
- Click here for more on Szarka Financial
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here for more on Live Nation concerts coming to NE Ohio
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc
- Click here for Career Marketplace