Reports: Cavs have discussed three-way trade to acquire Paul George

CLEVELAND – The trade rumors for the Cleveland Cavs continue.

Reports surfaced Sunday that the Cavs have been talking with the Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets about a three-way trade.

The trade would potentially put Paul George in Cleveland and send Kevin Love to Denver.

League sources: Cavs, Pacers and Nuggets have discussed a three-way deal that would land Paul George in Cleveland and Kevin Love in Denver — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

Reporting with @chrisbhaynes: League sources say Cleveland continues to pursue a Paul George trade, with Denver as the potential third team — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) June 25, 2017

Marc Stein of ESPN tweeted out about the deal, which sources tell him couldn’t be finalized in time for Thursday evening’s draft. According to Stein, the Cavs hope that adding George to the team would convince LeBron James to stay in Cleveland.

Stein’s writing partner Chris Haynes also weighed in on the rumors:

One version of potential 3-team trade involving Cleveland, Indiana, Denver, Kenneth Faried would be Cavalier-bound, league sources tell ESPN — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 25, 2017

Earlier in June, the Cavs announced that General Manager David Griffin would not be returning in his role. Former NBA star Chauncey Billups is rumored to be a strong contender for a front office position.

