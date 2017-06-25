Reports: Cavs have discussed three-way trade to acquire Paul George

CLEVELAND – The trade rumors for the Cleveland Cavs continue.
Reports surfaced Sunday that the Cavs have been talking with the Indiana Pacers and the Denver Nuggets about a three-way trade.
The trade would potentially put Paul George in Cleveland and send Kevin Love to Denver.
Marc Stein of ESPN tweeted out about the deal, which sources tell him couldn’t be finalized in time for Thursday evening’s draft. According to Stein, the Cavs hope that adding George to the team would convince LeBron James to stay in Cleveland.
Stein’s writing partner Chris Haynes also weighed in on the rumors:
Earlier in June, the Cavs announced that General Manager David Griffin would not be returning in his role. Former NBA star Chauncey Billups is rumored to be a strong contender for a front office position.