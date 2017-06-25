× Several Ohio government websites hacked by apparent ‘pro-Islamic State’ group

CLEVELAND — The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction’s website was hacked on Sunday by an apparent “pro-Islamic State” group.

Instead of the homepage, a black screen appears saying, “Anti: Govt all word. You will be held accountable Trump, you and all your people. For every drop of blood flowing in Muslim countries. I love Islamic state.”

The group claiming responsibility for the hacking is identifying themselves as Team System Dz.

