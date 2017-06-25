Mother, teen daughter attacked by customers over ‘cold chicken’ complaint

Warning: the video in this story may be disturbing to some people

BAXLEY, Georgia – Police are looking for a husband and wife who were caught on video beating up a restaurant owner and her teenage daughter in Baxley, Georgia.

Jeanette Norris says two customers at her Quik Chik stand Thursday complained their food was cold. After a few minutes, Jeanette says she refunded their money, but, “She went berserk. They both lost it, him and her both, started cussing and beating on the window.”

Norris came outside to tell them police were on the way, when the woman started punching and slapping her in the face.

Her 15-year-old daughter got out to help her mom, and the man punched the girl in the face.

Even veteran officers like Baxley’s police chief say they’ve never seen an unprovoked attack like this.

Police have gotten a number of tips as to the identity of the suspects. Eric and Latasha Smith now face several felony warrants.

Police say the Smiths may be driving a Cadillac Escalade or a Cadillac Deville with Georgia license plates.