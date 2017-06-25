Local police officers to carry out random acts of kindness for kids today

CLEVELAND — Kids across Northeast Ohio today will get a surprise when they might least expect it: a surprise from the police.

Local police officers will be carrying out random acts of kindness. They’ll be handing out toys, gift cards and more to kids they meet on the streets or at parks.

The special day was organized by the Sea of Blue organization, a group that works toward building better relationships between police and the communities they protect.

The group says officers from Cleveland, Parma, and Warrensville Heights will be taking part.

Founder Mary Jo Graves said, “Our goal is to get the police in touch with the community. Officers are always asking me when we are having our next event and to please let them know. So when we offered this, these officers jumped at the opportunity. They love it.”

The Sea of Blue has done this before, but the random acts project has grown.

“It’s a welcome change to bring good to the community. Most people interact with police during emergencies or hard times, but today, these officers are going out specifically to bring smiles to them.”

