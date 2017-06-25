Canton police investigating triple shooting; one person dead

CANTON, Ohio — Canton police are investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning, a news release stated.

It happened just before 4 a.m. in the 1700 block of Edwards Avenue NE.

Officers responded and found three people had been shot. Two of the victims had non-life threatening injuries; a third victim was rushed to Mercy Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police have identified the deceased person as 23-year-old Alton Burton.

Further details, including suspect information, were not immediately available.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Canton Police Department and Ohio BCI. Anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at (330) 489-3144.