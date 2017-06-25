Body found in garage of vacant house in Cleveland: Police

CLEVELAND — Homicide detectives with the Cleveland Division of Police are investigating after a body was found on the city’s east side Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a vacant home in the 2190 block of East 79th Street, just before 7 a.m. Sunday.

They found a body in the garage of the home and requested the Homicide Unit.

Officials have not yet said whether the person was male or female, or released a cause of death.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story, as they become available.