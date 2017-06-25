× Beach Hazards warning issued for swimmers along Lake Erie Sunday until 10 p.m.

CLEVELAND – The National Weather Service in Cleveland has issued a Beach Hazards Statement for Erie, Lorain, Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula Lakeshore and Northern Erie counties. The warning is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday evening.

Unlike a bacterial advisory, a beach hazards warning deals with the actual water conditions. This is a high swimming risk due to the combination of wind and high waves – including rip currents. These can cause life-threatening situations for even the strongest swimmers.

The National Weather Service is reminding everyone to follow the instructions of local authorities and to stay out of the water during this time.

Similar weather conditions caused the same warning to be issued on Saturday, June 24 as well.