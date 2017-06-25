× Attorney General Mike DeWine enters race for Ohio governor

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Attorney General Mike DeWine has entered the 2018 race for Ohio governor positioned as one of the state’s longest-serving and best known politicians.

The 70-year-old Republican made his long-anticipated announcement Sunday at his annual ice cream social at his Cedarville home in southwest Ohio. The social shows off the former U.S. senator and lieutenant governor’s deep political roots in the state.

Shortly after the announcement, his campaign Twitter account released this:

It’s On… Mike DeWine is Running for Governor! Join the team today: https://t.co/HKQd7u2tmQ pic.twitter.com/7OLF4WA0uu — Mike DeWine (@MikeDeWine) June 25, 2017

It’s not clear how well DeWine’s traditional political profile will serve him in a national political climate that’s been upended by President Donald Trump. DeWine’s two announced Republican challengers are already employing some of Trump’s populist campaign tactics.

Cedarville University political scientist Mark Caleb Smith says DeWine’s wide name recognition and favorability among voters, extensive political network and $2.5 million campaign fund should make him an instant front-runner.